A woman from Sussex has been jailed for manslaughter following the death of a toddler.

Shannon Driver, 27, of North Road in Bexhill, was sentenced to 17 years on Friday (28 June), following the death of 18-month-old Jaxon Syrett.

She was jailed for 12 years, with another five to be spent on extended licence at Lewes Crown Court.

On the afternoon of 19 September, 2020, emergency services were called to a property in London Road to a report of a child having been seriously injured.

Jaxon was rushed to hospital for treatment after Driver claimed he had slipped in the shower.

Driver had been looking after him while his father was at work.

Jaxon Syrett Credit: Sussex Police

Despite the best efforts of hospital staff, Jaxon did not recover from his injuries and died on 24 September.

Subsequent examinations by medical professionals found he had suffered significant injuries, that the post-mortem suggested to be ‘non-accidental, i.e. inflicted trauma’.

A criminal investigation was launched, while Jaxon’s family were supported by specialist officers.

Following her conviction, Jaxon's family said: "The tragic loss of Jaxon has changed our lives forever.

"We will never see Jaxon's cheeky smile again, nor hear his infectious laugh and will miss every milestone Jaxon had to reach. Jaxon had his whole life ahead of him. We as a family hold and cherish every memory we have of Jaxon.

"We would like to thank everyone who has been involved with this investigation, and in getting a conviction and some kind of justice for our baby. The support we’ve been given in such devastating circumstances has been so appreciated."

Investigator Dick Hemmings added: "No jail sentence can make up for the unimaginable loss felt by Jaxon’s family, and our thoughts remain with them as they have done throughout this investigation.

" I would like to thank them once again for the resilience they have shown in supporting this investigation, which was delayed multiple times during the court process.

" Shannon Driver has now faced justice for her crime. I hope this resolution allows Jaxon’s family the time, space and privacy to come to terms with their tragic loss."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...