WATCH: The moment a WW2 bomb was detonated off the Kent coast

A World War Two bomb had to be detonated off the north Kent coast after it was dredged up by a fishing boat.

The Royal Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, were called to Herne Bay on Thursday (28 June) to help the Coastguard.

Experts say it was a German GD Magnetic-influence mine. Navy divers exploded the mine about a mile off the coast.

A Royal Navy Spokesperson said: "Members of the Royal Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, from Bravo Squadron, Diving Unit 2 based in Portsmouth, were called to Herne Bay yesterday to assist Kent Police and Herne Bay Coastguard with an incident following a Fishing Vessel dredging up a German GD Magnetic influence mine.

"Royal Navy divers placed an explosive charge on the ordnance and safely carried out a demolition in situ.

"The Royal Navy team were stood down and have returned to base."

