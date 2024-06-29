Police have stepped up patrols in an area of Kent as they hunt the suspect involved in a violent burglary.

A woman was assaulted by a man who entered a residential property in Parkfield near the Wildernesse Golf Club in Sevenoaks on Friday 21st June at around 3:55pm.

Several items, including jewellery were stolen, with detectives appealing for dash cam footage from the area between 3pm and 6:30pm.

Officers are looking for a cyclist wanted in connection with the incident who its believed could've travelled around Underriver, Riverhill, Bitchet Green and Hildenborough.

An image of the cyclist police are looking to speak to in connection with the incident Credit: Kent Police

DI Maxine Harris, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said, "We are asking for drivers to help us to locate this cyclist, who should not be approached.

"He was wearing a high visibility vest and we know that at around 4.50pm he made his way along Park Lane, in the vicinity of the Buck’s Head pub and Sevenoaks Preparatory School.

"We have since had patrols in this area stopping and speaking to drivers to hopefully jog their memories and are urging anyone else who travels in this location to please also check your dashcams. You may have evidence which is vital to this investigation’.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/102682/24. If you would prefer to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or by using the online form.

