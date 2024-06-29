Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Megan Samrai reports on the veterans taking on a new challenge

Two Gurkha veterans, and lifelong friends, who were injured in battle just one day apart are cycling from Kent to Belgium.

They’re raising money for the Royal British Legion Industries, which provides financial, social and emotional support to members and veterans of the British Armed Forces, their families and dependants.

As childhood friends, Vinod Budhathoki and Tirthraj Thapa both grew up in Nepal before serving in the Royal Gurkha Rifles.

Whilst stationed in Afghanistan, both were hurt by improvised explosive devices, with Vinod losing both legs and Tirthraj losing his leg above the knee.

Tirthraj is now a team leader at the RBLI's factory in Aylesford, Kent Credit: ITV News

Life changing surgery has resulted in him having to wear a prosthetic limb but Thirthraj has rebuilt his life since being wounded in 2010.

Tirthraj now a team leader at the RBLI's factory in Aylesford which specialises in making road signs.

Tirthraj said the injury first created hurdles which he's now been able to overcome. He said,

"At the beginning. It was very, very challenging for me because I never had that experience before. I was very frustrated and I felt like I had no future for me.

'But soon I realised that because of the prosthetic, I can walk, I can do lots of other things like cycling, play golf. So it is an absolutely and brilliant thing for me that changed my life."

Those involved in the 173km cycle ride set off from the RBLI's village Credit: ITV News

The 173km journey will end at Ypres in Belgium, at the Menin Gate memorial which pays tribute to soldiers lost in the first and second world war.

It’s Tirthraj's fifth time embarking on the the cycle route to the Menin Gate and Vinod’s first, who will use a hand bike.

Both hoping to collect enough donations to make a difference to the lives of others.

Paula Ray from the RBLI said, "It's an amazing events and the money raised goes a long way to helping the village at Royal British Legion Industries.

"It's a multigenerational village. We support lots of veterans from veterans that finds themselves homeless and need our support in that way, right through to elderly veterans who need different types of support."

