Police have released an appeal for footage of the moments leading up to a serious crash outside a Dorset bar.

A grey Mercedes B200 collided with an outside terrace at The Nook on The Esplanade in Weymouth.

Two pedestrians, a woman who is in her 20s and a man who is in his 40s, were seriously hurt in the crash.

They were treated in hospital for their non-life threatening injuries but have since been discharged.

The Esplanade in Weymouth Credit: Google Maps

The elderly male driver of the car did not sustain any serious injuries.

Emergency services closed The Esplanade so they could carry out their work safely.

Police Constable Steve Eastwood, of the traffic unit, said, "Our enquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision.“

"The seafront would have been busy at this time of day and I am keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened and has not already spoken to police.

"Also, if you were travelling in the area and have a dashcam fitted to your vehicle, I would ask you to please check your footage for anything of relevance.

"I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while the area was cordoned off. This was to allow for the safety of the public and for a thorough examination of the scene to be carried out."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55240097577.

