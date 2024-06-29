Play Brightcove video

The 'mystic' meerkats have their say on England's chances

England's performance so far in the Euro's has attracted criticism but don't worry things will step up...according to some 'mystic' meerkats from Sussex.

The animals at Drusillas Park in Alfriston have made their predictions as Gareth Southgate's squad prepare to take on Slovakia in their round of 16 match.

Using their special senses and a heavily scientific experience, they think England will be victorious in the clash.

Keepers at the attraction placed two buckets of worms inside the enclosure, each with the team's flag on it.

The team's bucket which attracts the most attention is declared a winner.

The 'mystic' meerkats were swayed towards England Credit: Drusillas Park

Drusillas say the activity is part of the zoo's enrichment programme, which ensures animals can think and work for their food, as if they're in the wild.

Senior Keeper Freya Grayson said, "Whether you are superstitious or not, the meerkats have a pretty impressive track record with their predictions so I’m choosing to believe in them!

"We’re big football fans here and are so proud of the England team, so it would be amazing for England to win as the meerkats have predicted."

"It seems like the meerkats are pretty certain England have got what it takes to go all the way. With no messing around they all seemed to choose the England bucket and Slovakia barely got a look in!

"Even after the food was all gone, it was a struggle to coax them back out of the bucket, they were so eager to pick England they even knocked that bucket over! So we think that means they are very sure and a change in fortunes for the Three Lions could be on the cards."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...