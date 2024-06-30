Fire crews who tackled a large field fire say it is believed to have been caused by a nearby bonfire.

Firefighters in Oxfordshire were called to the scene where hay had caught alight in the Brize Norton area on Saturday (29 June).

Crews from Witney, Rewley Road and Abingdon Fire Station were able to put out the flames, but are urging people to take care in the warm and dry weather.

Firefighters say people can do their bit to prevent wildfires by packing picnics instead of BBQs, making sure cigarettes are disposed correctly, and avoid leaving glass bottles on dry heath.

Firefighters are urging people to take measures against preventing wildfires during the heatwave. Credit: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) is urging the next government to prepare the country for the impact of rising temperatures following this week’s heatwave.

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: “We need urgent decarbonisation to avert the worst dangers of climate collapse, but we also need to adapt.

“Firefighters are battling the effects of soaring temperatures, but...the fire and rescue service is fragmented, overstretched and chronically underfunded.“The number of extreme weather events will only continue to rise, placing even more pressure on our overstretched fire service."

