Girl, 17, dies after becoming unwell at Dreamland in Margate

A 17-year-old girl has died after becoming unwell at Dreamland in Margate.

The teenager was assisted by medical teams at the site in Kent. She was later taken to the Queen Elizabeth Queen Mother Hospital, where she died.

Kent Police has confirmed it was made aware of the death at 5:58pm on Saturday (29 June).

Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, and a report is being made for the coroner.

A statement by Dreamland Margate said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of a 17-year-old in hospital on Saturday 29th June.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends, and we will continue to work closely with Kent Police where relevant as they investigate this tragedy further."

Dreamland Margate is an amusement park based in the seaside town which hosts music events.

This weekend, thousands were expected to attend a Drum & Bass event at the site.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...