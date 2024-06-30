Investigation into 'unexplained death' after man dies in Winchester city centre

Hampshire police remain at the scene on Brook Street, Winchester after an incident at around 6pm on Saturday (29 June). Credit: Google Street View

Police are carrying out enquiries into an "unexplained death" after confirming a man has died in a city centre.

Hampshire police remain at the scene near a car park on Brook Street, Winchester after an incident at around 6pm on Saturday (29 June).

Officers attended the scene to assist South Central Ambulance Service. Crews were treating a patient, who died at the scene.

Road closures were put in place at around 6:30pm on Saturday - stopping all traffic using the one way system around Friarsgate and Middle Brook Street, in Winchester City centre.

The roads have now all been reopened.

A statement from Hampshire Police said: "Police attended Brook Street, Winchester just before 6pm on Saturday, 29 June to assist colleagues from the ambulance service who were treating a patient. Sadly, the man died at the scene.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained, and officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries."

