Police are carrying out enquiries into an "unexplained death" after confirming a man has died in a city centre.

Hampshire police remain at the scene near a car park on Brook Street, Winchester after an incident at around 6pm on Saturday (29 June).

Officers attended the scene to assist South Central Ambulance Service. Crews were treating a patient, who died at the scene.

Road closures were put in place at around 6:30pm on Saturday - stopping all traffic using the one way system around Friarsgate and Middle Brook Street, in Winchester City centre.

The roads have now all been reopened.

A statement from Hampshire Police said: "Police attended Brook Street, Winchester just before 6pm on Saturday, 29 June to assist colleagues from the ambulance service who were treating a patient. Sadly, the man died at the scene.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained, and officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries."

