Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Police raid property linked to drugs supply. Credit, Thames Valley Police.

A drugs line in Aylesbury has been taken down after a raid by Thames Valley Police.Officers searched a property on 11 January this year believed to be linked to supplying cocaine and heroin in Buckingham.

Two men were arrested, and they were charged the following day. The pair later pleaded guilty to drug offences.

Ganiyu Dolapo Ajimobi, aged 28, of Cann Hall Road, Leytonstone, London, was sentenced to four years and four months in prison at Amersham Crown Court on 14 June.

Sadiq Abubakar, aged 22, of Hunter Street, Buckingham, was sentenced to a year and nine months in prison, suspended for two years, at the same hearing.

Aerial cameras were used for a view of the property during the drugs raid. Credit: Thames Valley Police

An investigation found Ajimobi was in charge of supplying cocaine and heroin in the Buckingham area, with Abubakar working for him, since 3 August 2023.

Both pleaded guilty to two counts each of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of class A, namely cocaine and heroin, at the same hearing.

Ajimobi's sentence reflected him pleading guilty to other offences including one count each of dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance and breaching a non-molestation order.

Ganiyu Dolapo Ajimobi, aged 28, of Cann Hall Road, Leytonstone, London was thought to be "in charge" of the drugs supply. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Investigating officers PCs Jake Farrell and Levi Fensom said: “We will continue to disrupt and tackle drug-dealing in Buckingham and the wider force area, but we need the community’s support.

“Anyone with information about illegal drugs supply should report it to us via 101 or our website.

“Alternatively, you can provide information completely anonymously to Crimestoppers, which is totally independent to police, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.

“Ajimobi also led officers on a dangerous pursuit around Milton Keynes and breached a non-molestation order; behaviour which will also not be allowed on our patch and was reflected in his sentence.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...