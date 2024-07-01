A 24-year-old man has died in a racetrack crash between two motorcycles and sidecars in Kent.

The man suffered fatal injuries following a collision on the track while racing on Sunday 30th June, 2024.

Collision investigators are appealing for phone footage from spectators at the event in Frittenden.

Kent Police say the incident happened at around 6.10pm at a location off Digdog Lane.

The victim, from Cornwall, died at the scene and his next of kin have been made aware.

Witnesses, including those with mobile phone footage which shows the collision or the moments leading up to it, should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

