Police are appealing for witnesses following a brazen robbery at a phone shop in Crawley.

Officers were called to the incident at a premises at O2, The Martlets at around 11.50am on 26 June.

Two men forced their way into the stock room, stealing around £50,000 of goods.

Images have been released of two men police are seeking to identify in connection to the incident.

CID Supervisor Oli Robinson said: “We understand the men have their faces partially covered in the images, but we are appealing to those who may have seen the men that day, or recognise them from their local community."

“This was a brazen robbery committed in the middle of the day with other customers in the shop at the time."

“CCTV shows that the suspects were in the area of The Martlets some for some time before, and we believe have been in the store on prior occasions.”

If you recognise them, or have any information, call 101 quoting serial 612 of 26/06.

