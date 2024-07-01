Fire crews are currently tackling a large blaze in heathland near Verwood.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue says its teams are dealing with the fire, which has broken out on Boveridge Heath.

Members of the public are being urged to avoid the area.

A spokesperson said: " We are currently dealing with a large fire at Boveridge Heath, Verwood.

"There are lots of vehicle movements on the main access track so please avoid the area so firefighters can work safely."

This a developing story. More to follow.