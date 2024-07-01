Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl after she became unwell at an all-day drum and bass event at Dreamland Margate.

She has been named locally as Emily Stokes.

A fundraiser has been set up by her sister, Megan, who said: "My younger sister has tragically passed away from an overdose from being spiked last night in Margate.

"Emily was the kindest person you could ever meet she was so full of life and to have her taken away so suddenly at just only 17 years old it has completely broke me."

Dreamland Margate Credit: ITV Meridian

The teenager was assisted by medical teams at the amusement park in Kent. She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Queen Mother Hospital, where she later died.

Kent Police were called just before 6pm on Saturday 29 June, 2024 to be notified of the death.

In a statement, they said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death and a report is being made for the coroner."

A Dreamland Margate spokesperson said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of a 17-year-old woman in hospital on Saturday 29th June.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the young woman’s family and friends and we will continue to work closely with Kent Police where relevant as they investigate this tragedy further."

The GoFundMe page set up in her memory raised nearly £3,000 in 24 hours.

Thousands were expected to attend the Worried About Henry music event at the site on Saturday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...