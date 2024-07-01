A search is underway for two children who have gone missing from Maidstone in Kent.

Abigail Oyediran,13, and Trenton Musgrove, 14, are believed to be together and were last known to have left on a train from Aylesford.

They boarded the train at around 9.15am this morning (Monday 1 July) on a service heading to Strood.

Abigail is black, with braided hair and wears glasses. She was last seen in black cycling shorts, a black Zavetti puffer coat, white Nike trainers, a white school top, and was carrying a red drawstring bag.

Trenton is 14, white, with curly brown hair, which is short on the sides. He was wearing a school jumper with a white horse logo, black trousers and black loafer shoes. He was carrying a black bag.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "There are concerns for both children’s welfare and anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 999, quoting reference 01-0335."

