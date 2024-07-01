Play Brightcove video

Robin Somes was having lunch at a cafe in Marchwood when he caught this whirlwind on camera.

A dust devil has been captured on mobile phone by two colleagues sitting down for lunch in Marchwood, Hampshire.

Marine biologist Robin Somes had been sitting outside KJ's Café on Marchwood industrial estate with his colleague, Richard Seaby, when they spotted the wind phenomenon.

"I looked round and saw a cloud of dust fly up by a parked car around 15 feet away."

"I thought at first that the car must have just driven in, stirring up the cloud of dust."

However it soon became obvious that the dust was swirling around, getting larger and moving away, so we realised then that it was a dust devil, and both pulled out our phones to film it."

The whirlwind was filmed at an industrial estate in Marchwood on Wednesday 26th June Credit: Robin Somes

"We watched it for around a minute and a half as it moved around the vehicle park; eventually it passed over a low concrete wall about 50 yards away, which disrupted it, and it disappeared in a couple of seconds."

A dust devil is a relatively brief whirlwind.

The Met Office says they are an upward spiralling, dust filled vortex of air that can vary in height from a few feet to over 1,000 feet.

While they resemble 'mini-tornadoes', dust devils aren't as powerful or destructive - travelling across the ground, picking up dust and other loose debris.

