A 10-year-old boy is in intensive care after a collision with a bus in Folkestone.Harrison Sahlah has been put in an induced coma after the crash along the Sandgate Esplanade on Saturday which has left him with a serious head injury.

Harrison's Mum, Kelly, said he is in King’s College ICU in an induced coma "to allow the bleeding and swelling on his brain to settle" but that they won’t know the full extent until they wake him up."

"He's so sensitive and you ask him to jump he says how high. He will do anything for anyone and he doesn't have a bad bone in his body whatsoever."

"This is what makes it so hard because he is the most well-behaved, best kid in the world and he doesn't deserve this."

Harrison Sahlah with Mum, Kelly Credit: Kelly Sahlah

The accident happened just metres from where a seven-year-old boy was killed in a hit and run in December.

William Brown died after being struck by a van as he collected his football from the road.

There are now calls for improved safety measures and lower speed limits.

William Brown died after being hit on the same stretch of road in December

Kent Police says they were called a report of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian in Sandgate Esplanade, Folkestone at 6.20pm on Saturday 29th June, 2024.

"Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and an air ambulance and the pedestrian, a boy, was flown to a London hospital."

"Officers are working to establish the full circumstances around the collision."

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said, "We can confirm that a route 102 bus travelling towards Folkestone was involved in the incident on Sandgate Esplanade at around 6.15pm on Saturday."

"All our thoughts and well wishes are for the boy and his family."

"This is a horrifying incident for everyone involved and we are providing full support to the police investigation into what happened."

A GoFundMe page set up by a family friend has already raised more than £3,000 to help support Harrison Sahlah during his recovery. It includes a £777 donation from William Brown's father.

