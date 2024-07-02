A man in his 20s had died after being stabbed in Harrietsham near Maidstone.

The victim was reportedly assaulted outside a property in Southfields Way, at around 1.30am this morning, Tuesday 2nd July, 2024.

Kent Police says officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service but the man later died in hospital.

A man and a woman, who are known to the victim, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...