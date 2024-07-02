Credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue

More than 40 firefighters have been tackling a large fire at a scrap metal yard in Hampshire overnight.

Crews from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue were called to Greenway Lane in Buriton, near to Petersfield, yesterday afternoon (Monday 1 July).

The service said 3,000 tonnes of scrap metal was alight and had dispatched teams from Petersfield, Horndean, Emsworth, Cosham, Havant and Liphook to bring it under control.

When they arrived the metal was 'well alight', and the service said support vehicles, including water carriers and the aerial ladder, also responded to assist with the incident.

Relief crews are now working to bring the blaze under control. Credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue

Relief crews took over yesterday evening remain on site, the fire service said.

They are now working to separate the metal to create fire breaks to limit the spread.

The B2070, between the A3 and Petersfield remains closed this morning (Tuesday 2 July) and a speed restriction on a nearby rail line could affect services between Portsmouth and London Waterloo.

People who live nearby have been told to keep windows and doors closed whilst the fire is brought under control.

