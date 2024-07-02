A charity that uses trike rides to tackle loneliness and social isolation says there's a growing need to help people because of increasing mental health issues and the cost of living crisis.

The Cycling Without Age project in Portsmouth and Hayling Island wants to recruit more trikes and volunteers to cater for people who find it hard to leave home.

Martin Shaw had a stroke four years ago and says it's nice to be taken on a trip around Canoe Lake in Southsea, ''I can't walk so to get out and about in the fresh air and meet other people is so important to me because I wouldn't be able to get out much otherwise.''

Martin Shaw enjoys a trip around Canoe Lake in Southsea with trike pilot Chris Pitchford

The project originated in Denmark and now has local chapters around the world.''It helps people who are socially isolated, lonely, and who would otherwise be stuck indoors," said Jenni Van Wijk, Cycling Without Age.

"They might have limited mobility from an illness or an injury and or long term health conditions.

"We go to parks, do little drop ins, we go to all kinds of events that we get asked to. We also go to care homes and we have referrals."

Cycling Without Age trike pilot, Chris Pitchford, takes passenger Martin Shaw on a trip around Canoe Lake in Southsea

One supporter is the League of Friends from St Mary's Hospital, "They may be fearful of going out. Going with the bicycle, the trike itself, the pilot will guide them if they feel safe secure and they can experience the whole neighbourhood from a new perspective they weren't necessarily expecting," said Jonathan Kemp.

Trike pilot Chris Pitchford says it's a rewarding thing to do, "I think the best thing is seeing people's reaction when you just meet up with them, take them out for a ride. And it's a really unique experience. Absolutely love it."

Karen Hobbs from The You Trust charity says they need more trike pilots. "We have seen a rise in mental health, financial difficulties, people who have lost people in Covid, lost their jobs and marital breakdowns."

"We need to recruit more pilots, it would be great to have more trikes because the need is growing and we are seeing young people more isolated and lonely, so if we could help more people that would be fantastic."There are three trikes at the moment. It's hoped more can be added and that more volunteers will come along for the ride.

