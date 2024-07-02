Two men jailed after £2.9million cocaine haul uncovered in Berkshire

Two men have been jailed after police seized cocaine worth nearly £3million in Berkshire.

Adeel Ahmed and Mark Staples were found to have conspired to supply the drug in August 2023.

They planned to supply 29kg of high purity cocaine, as well as facilitating the distribution of a further 2kg.

At Reading Crown Court on Thursday (27/6), 34-year-old Adeel Ahmed, of Oldway Lane, Slough was sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment.

Following a two-week trial, he was found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

His co-defendant, Mark Staples, aged 45, of Courtleet Way, Nottingham, pleaded guilty on the first day of the trial to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

He was sentenced to five years and five months’ imprisonment at the hearing.

On 30 August, Staples couriered 27kg of high purity cocaine to an address in Winkfield, Windsor that was intended for onward supply.

Detective Inspector Dale Price said: “Ahmed and Staples have been prevented from causing harm to our communities through the supply of high purity cocaine.

“The seriousness of their offending can be seen through the sentences imposed on them.

“We work tirelessly and remain committed to tackling drug crime and will bring offenders to justice.

“Anyone with information about the supply of drugs in their communities should report it to police by calling 101 or via the force’s website. Alternatively anonymous reports can be made through the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.”

