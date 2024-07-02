Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Body worn video footage shows police carrying out warrant on a suspected brothel call centre in Kent.

Warrants at suspected brothels and call centres across Kent, Surrey, Manchester and London have led to the arrests of six people for modern slavery offences.

Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate carried out six coordinated warrants on Wednesday (26 June) as part of an investigation into the alleged management of brothels.

Around four wraps of suspected class A drugs were seized along with 92 mobile phones, five tablets and various documentation that is believed to be linked to the control of prostitution.

In Kent warrants were executed at suspected brothels in Windmill Street, Gravesend, and Brewer Street, Maidstone.

Body worn camera footage shows Police ramming down the door of a suspected brothel call centre. Credit: Kent Police

A 45-year-old man was detained at the Gravesend location on suspicion of managing a brothel and has since been released pending further enquires.

Five other people were also arrested at addresses in Surrey, London and Manchester including two men and one woman in their 50s who have all since been charged with keeping a brothel.

Another 45-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were released pending further enquiries.

Officers carried out warrants at a number of suspected brothels and call centres. Credit: Kent Police

Detective Inspector Stacey Chapman of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: "Tackling modern slavery is a priority for Kent Police and we will continue to carry out operations like this one in our relentless pursuit of those whom we believe are responsible for the exploitation of others."

"We are keen to do everything we can to prevent these crimes from happening and protect those who are most at risk. Our focus is and always will be the safety of victims and to offer protection and ensure they are safeguarded according to their specific needs."

If you suspect someone is a victim of modern slavery, you can:

Call the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121700.

Contact a number of other organisations including Crimestoppers, the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority, and Anti-Slavery International.

