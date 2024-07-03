Boy, 17, dies after getting into difficulty in sea at Sussex beach

An investigation is underway as a teenage boy, aged 17, has died after getting into difficulty in the sea at a beach in Sussex.

Emergency services, including HM Coastguard, were called to West Wittering beach at around 1pm on Tuesday (2 July).

A 17-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital, where he died. His family have been informed.

A statement by Sussex Police said: "Emergency services and HM Coastguard were called to concerns for a boy’s welfare in the sea off West Wittering beach at around 1pm on Tuesday (2 July).

"A 17-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital, where he was sadly confirmed deceased. His next of kin have been informed.

"An investigation is underway to understand the full circumstances of the incident."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...