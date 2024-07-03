A Surrey bride has had the wedding of her dreams but in one of the UK's busiest motorway services.

On Saturday, June 29, Stacey, from Surrey, and her partner Graham held her wedding reception at Cobham Services.

More than 40 guests watched the couple celebrate their union on the M25, which was a first for the service station.

While perhaps not a first choice location for all brides, Stacey’s wedding to her long-term partner was the fulfilment of her childhood dream.

She had always wanted to have a “fast-food wedding” and told their wedding organiser, her grandmother Dawn, that Cobham would be the perfect place for her special day.

The wedding bus they hired! Credit: BPM Media

Dawn said: “The very nice lady on the phone was quite surprised by our request, but within a day of making the enquiry, I’d had an email back from the General Manager to say they’d be delighted to host us.

"They cordoned off a designated area and set up tables and chairs to suit our seating plan and guest numbers, and even arranged coach parking for the vintage bus we’d hired as transportation.”

Stacey said: “Back from when I was a child I’d always dreamed of wearing a pink princess dress and having my wedding reception in a fast food outlet. I’ve repeatedly stated that fact, but even just two day before my wedding, my siblings couldn’t believe I was choosing to have it in a motorway service station – but it’s what I’d always wanted!

“I still cannot believe that I managed to have my wedding reception at a motorway service station, so a massive thank you to everyone at Extra for helping a little girl’s dream to come true.”

Tom Dobson, CEO at Extra MSA, said: “A huge congratulations to Stacey and her partner. It was a pleasure to welcome them to Cobham, and to play our part in their big day. While we’ve never had the privilege of hosting a wedding at one of our Motorway Services Areas before, we always try to go the ‘Extra mile’ for our customers – and we’re thrilled that we could make this unique celebration a reality.”

