Cruise passengers in Greece say they're still without their luggage more than a week on from a technical fault which affected British Airways at Heathrow.

Steve and Jane Roberts flew out of the UK's busiest airport as they embarked on the trip of a lifetime to celebrate their retirement.

They were heading to Venice, where they would meet up with their ship before touring the Mediterranean.

Whilst in the air, they were told that their luggage hadn't made it due to the fault, and since then, they say they have had no clear updates from British Airways.

Steve and Jane on the cruise. Credit: Steve Roberts

Steve told ITV Meridian it was a stressful start to their holiday. He said: "Just before we landed in Marco Polo airport in Venice, the captain came on and said he had an announcement.

"It was bad news, and he said the aircraft had left without luggage.

"He'd been told to leave Heathrow without luggage, but he was hoping that the luggage would be on the aircraft that would be following later in the evening.

"We've got AirTags on our luggage, and we could see that the AirTags were still sitting in Heathrow Airport."

The tracking tags show that Steve's luggage did eventually make it to Venice, but not in time for the cruise.

They're currently in Greece and have had to buy new clothes, which Stephen said has been covered by their insurance.

Now the couple are hoping their luggage can be returned to Heathrow so they can collect it when they return. "It's just been a shame really", Steve said. "It has made it a bit difficult, a bit stressful, a bit anxious not having it... I mean, we're on a beautiful cruise ship, and we can't dress up at night.

"Everything is fine with BA if everything goes fine on the flight. - the people who work on the aircraft are lovely people.

"But if anything goes wrong, that is when you have the issues. You just can't get any help, no communication - you don't know where you are - and if it wasn't for the fact we had air tags in our luggage we just would not know where the luggage was."In a statement, a British Airways spokesperson said: "We apologised to those customers who were unable to travel with their luggage due to a temporary technical fault that was outside our control."This issue was resolved, and we brought in additional colleagues to support our teams in getting bags back to our customers as quickly as possible."

