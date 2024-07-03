Local services will receive a £2.3 million boost in Brighton and Hove after the city council managed an underspend at the end of last financial year.

The authority says the fund will be used to support people impacted by the cost of living crisis - and go towards repairing pothole, tree planting, and tackling graffiti.

The council will put aside £1m of the available funding as a contingency to help address financial pressures on an increased demand for services and higher levels of inflation.

£100,000 will help tackle graffiti and tagging throughout the city. Credit: ITV News Meridian

£300,000 will go towards the Fairness Fund, to supports residents most-impacted by the national cost of living crisis, which is double the existing contribution.

A tree planting programme will receive £50,000 - focusing on areas which currently lack trees or experience poor air quality.

Work to remove basal suckers and side shoots from on-street trees, which, if left unchecked, can damage pavements, will also receive £50,000.

Extra funding for repairing potholes and roads, with a specific focus on improving access to parks, allotments and cemeteries.

A £185,000 investment in priority services. Funding for a series of community engagement events in areas of the city which experience deprivation.

The next cabinet meeting will take place on Thursday 18 July at Hove Town Hall.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...