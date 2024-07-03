Police in Sussex are appealing for information as they investigate allegations of sexual offences at a former school in Linfield.

Officers have opened enquiries into allegations of sexual abuse at Tavistock and Summerhill School between 1962 and 1970.

The school, which closed in 2015, was also called Tavistock Hall during the 1960s.

Sussex Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

Detective Constable Hannah Elmer said: “This investigation is at a very early phase, although we are aware of several people we would like to speak to as part of our enquiries.

“The incidents are reported to have taken place around 60 years ago and, as such, there is not considered to be any ongoing risk.

“But a full and thorough investigation will be carried out to understand the full facts.

“We are asking anyone who has any information that could help the investigation to report it to us online or via 101, quoting Operation Melford. It does not matter how long ago an incident took place – we will believe you, we will support you and we will investigate fully.”

