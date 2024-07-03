A proposed McDonald's restaurant which would sit atop an old graveyard has sparked controversy in Dover.

The chain has submitted an application to build a new site on the Woolcomber car park, next to the ruins of St James's Church, within the Dover Castle Conservation Area.

It has received hundreds of comments from locals, with more than 300 people objecting to it.

However, more than 100 residents have commented supporting the plans, and have urged Dover District council to approve it.

Historic Buildings & Places (HB&P) is one group that has objected to the proposals, which it says are 'poorly conceived' and 'lack consideration'.

It also highlighted that part of the restaurant would be located on part of the former graveyard of St James's Church, where graves remain.

This point alone, it says, make the proposals 'highly inappropriate'. It does, however, recognise the opportunities to redevelop and regenerate the site, but says they must be done in a sensitive way.

How the proposed building location currently looks. Credit: Planning Application

Ross Anthony, from HB&P said: "HB&P acknowledges the opportunities to regenerate and redevelop this site, however, Council must ensure any new development is sensitive to the historic environment and enhances the character and significance of the adjacent conservation area. The proposed building, as submitted, fails to satisfy the policy requirements."

Locals have also raised concerns that the McDonald's would be located on 'the way in and out of England', due to its proximity to the port.

Joanne Matcham commented: "It would be directly underneath a world-famous castle and white cliffs, next to an historic church ruin which is listed I'm sure - please do not ruin the area further by chucking a drive through chain there."

But others say the development would bring much needed jobs and investment to Dover.

Scott Gibson, who wrote to the council in support of the application, said: "I support this application because a new McDonald’s would represent significant investment in Dover, boosting the local economy.

"Another reason I support this application is because a new McDonald’s would create over 120 much-needed new jobs in the local community, as well as further opportunities in construction and the supply chain."

Dale Tanner also wrote in support, saying: "Completely support this application. The town was never the same after we lost our McDonald's. Opens jobs and opportunities."

In response to the concerns raise, a McDonald's spokesperson said: “We are excited about the opportunity to open a new restaurant in Dover and look forward to continuing our discussions with the council and local residents to address any concerns.”

