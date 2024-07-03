Reading FC Women's demotion to fifth tier 'darkest day yet' for club

Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV Meridian's Sarah Gomme reports.

A decision taken by Reading FC to demote its women's team to the fifth tier has been branded the 'darkest day yet' for the beleaguered club.

Due to its ongoing cash problems, the club says it has 'reluctantly withdrawn' from the Barclays Women's Championship, as it would not be able to meet the mandatory criteria.

It's led to outrage from fans, who fear it's a downgrading of the women's game.

Big names forged their careers at Reading. England's Mary Earps earned her first professional contract at Reading. Fran Kirby famously loved her time with her home club before heading to Chelsea.

Sarah Turner, chair of the Reading Supporters Trust, told ITV Meridian she was disappointed by the news. She said: "I think it's obviously a very difficult decision for people at the club. However, it's devastating for the local community. We feel like the heart and soul is being ripped out of the club on one thing at a time.

"So losing the women's team. Yes, we still have a women's team. We're going to tier five, but it's a massive loss. They really struggled last year. They really performed well. They hung on in the championship against all odds, and it just feels like it's just really sad."

View from inside the Select Car Leasing Stadium Credit: Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire/PA Images

Concerns over the future of the club at large have long been expressed by pressure group Sell Before We Die.

Caroline Parker, who is part of the group, argued the decision is at odds with the club's fans demographic. She said: "Reading FC as an entity has one of the highest, if not the highest proportion of female fans in the EFL.

"We've always been an absolute ambassador for women in football and I think the drop-down to tier five absolutely affects the pathways for young girls and young women accessing football and good training facilities and having good outcomes for, for female footballers in Reading."

Reading FC's Bearwood training ground. Credit: ITV Meridian

In a statement, a spokesperson for Reading FC said: "Reading Football Club can today confirm it has reluctantly withdrawn from the Barclays Women’s Championship for the 2024-25 season, with the Women’s First Team now moving to Tier 5 of the Women’s Football Pyramid.

"To continue to operate at Barclays Women’s Championship level, the club requires further ownership cash injection to build a squad capable of competing and to meet the revised mandatory criteria ahead of the 2024-25 season. This would have included returning to a full-time training model, as well as further investments in facilities and personnel.

"Whilst these requirements are in-line with the exponential growth of the women’s game – it is widely accepted that a direct financial return on annual investment is not expected for at least five years. Unfortunately, given the current economic realities of the Club, the outlay required to reach these levels are just not possible without significant owner funding.

"Club personnel, with support from The FA, have exhaustively explored every option, including external funding and new investment opportunities for Reading FC Women, which would allow the team to maintain their Barclays Women’s Championship status – with dialogue with various parties taking place. Despite best efforts, the complexities around separate ownership have meant operating Reading FC Women under a separate funding model has not been possible.

"The club understand the demotion to Tier 5 will come as a huge disappointment for all connected with the club. This solution, however, does provide the club with the opportunity to continue to operate a Women’s Football department."

