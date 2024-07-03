Southampton Football Club has announced that Russell Martin has signed a new three-year contract as Men’s First Team Manager.

It comes after he led the side to promotion from the Championship, securing the club’s return to the Premier League at Wembley Stadium in May.

The club says the deal represents a "strengthening commitment" to Martin ahead of pre-season preparations beginning this week. The contract runs until the summer of 2027.

After being appointed last summer, Martin guided Saints to a fourth-place finish during the season, which included an historic 25-match unbeaten run.

Russell Martin said: “Firstly, I'm really grateful to the owners and to Phil [Parsons]. Once the season was finished, they expressed a desire to discuss a long-term plan with myself and the coaching staff, and it just made me feel that we're all together on the plan, and we're going to attack the Premier League, so it's really exciting.

“I’d like to thank them for showing that commitment and for really believing in us and what we've done and the support they've given us so far, and I'm really looking forward to continuing the journey, because it's been an amazing year.

“I feel like we've all learned so much as a club, as a group... and I'm really excited about the season ahead.”

Southampton FC Chairman Henrik Kraft said: “We were confident when Russell was appointed that he would be an excellent fit for the club, and his first 12 months here have certainly shown that to be the case.

“He has had an extremely positive impact both on and off the pitch, culminating in promotion from what was one of the most competitive Championship seasons in memory.

“As we return to the Premier League, and after the achievements of last season, we felt it was right to underline the commitment between us.

“We know that historically, promoted teams will face a real battle to survive in the Premier League, but we are excited to see how the squad embraces the challenge that lies ahead this year under Russell’s continued guidance.”

