A woman has been charged with murder following an alleged stabbing in Kent.

Jack Cadwaller died in hospital after he was reportedly assaulted outside a property in Southfields Way, Harrietsham on Tuesday morning (2 July).

Paige Poulton, 19, of Southey Road, Haringey in London, was arrested by officers following the incident and was due to appear before Marge Magistrates' Court today (3 July).

A man who was also arrested in connection with the incident has been released without charge.

An investigation is now being led by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

