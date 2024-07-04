Firefighters in Hampshire have rescued a dog which got its head stuck in a car ramp.

Dave the Staffordshire Bull Terrier and Labrador cross was struggling to breathe after getting stuck on Tuesday.

His owner called Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service for help.

Firefighters from Havant arrived at the property in Rowlands Castle, feeding Dave jam to calm him down.

The crew were able to use their tools - normally seen at road traffic incidents - to expand the metal bracket and free him.

