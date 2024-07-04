D rivers in Dorset are being warned about a scam where fake QR codes are being put onto some parking meters.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council said the stickers have been found in carparks including Bath South Car Park, Overstrand Boscombe and Richmond Hill P&D.

The council is now urging residents to be vigilant when paying for parking in the area.

Amanda Barrie, Director of Commercial Operations at BCP Council, said: “Once scanned, these QR codes may take you to a fraudulent website, where there may be a danger of money being taken from your account.

"The stickers are being placed on top of our genuine QR codes and this scam could be easily missed by anyone in a rush."

The council has told the police and are reviewing car park CCTV footage.

Council officers are also checking car parks regularly and removing any fake QR codes that might appear.

The council is encouraging residents to download one of three apps to pay for parking. They include PayByPhone, RingGo and JustPark.

Visitors can also pay for parking by debit card/contactless or cash at a parking meter or over the phone.

Neighbourhood Inspector Dan Cullen, of Bournemouth East and Christchurch police, said: “Local officers are aware of these incidents and we will be working with the local authority to try and identify who is responsible.

“I would urge anyone who comes across one of these stickers, or who has any information that might assist our investigation, to please report it to police online at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101.”

The public can also report sightings of scam QR codes to the council parking team on 01202 128900.

