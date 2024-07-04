Three baby pygmy goats being raised by a farmer's 6-year-old daughter have been stolen.

Police were called after the incident, reported to have taken place sometime between 4pm on 30 June and 6am on 1 July at a farm in Hailsham, Sussex.

The young trio of females, Jasmine, Primrose and Poppy, who are around four to five months old, were taken from Honeycomb Farm after their secure enclosure was forced open.

Paul Koc, who owns the farm with his wife Antonia, says his daughter Rae is "heartbroken."

The incident is being investigated by the Sussex Police rural crime team.

Mr Koc has put out a social media appeal, to encourage their safe return. Credit: Paul Koc

Paul Koc said: “The goats belong to our daughter Rae and she is distraught that they have been taken as she has spent a lot of time with them since they were born.

“One of them, Jasmine, was rejected by her mum and was bottle raised by our daughter, so she was particularly close to her.

“We just hope they are returned to us safely.”

In a post on Facebook, the farm said: “If anyone suddenly has three new little girl goats or if you see them for sale, please let us know.

“This has been reported as a theft, and they are dearly missed by us and their mums.

“They are all super friendly babies, so only tiny but very distinct colours. We just want them home.”

The family have owned the farm for around five years. It is also home to chicken and duck coops, an orchard and an allotment. Credit: Paul Koc

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police were called to a report of three goats being stolen from a farm in Hailsham between 4pm on 30 June and 6am on 1 July.

"The incident has been passed on to the force’s Rural Crime Team and an investigation has been launched.

"Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 300 of 01/07."

