General Election 2024: Results in the South, South East and Thames Valley

Use our interactive map to find the election result in your constituency

Labour have won Swindon South, with former Justice Secretary Sir Robert Buckland losing his seat.

Heidi Alexander has been elected MP, winning 21,676 votes, beating Sir Robert Buckland's 12,070.

The turnout in Swindon South was 61.70%.

It is the first result in the Meridian region, with counts continuing across the South.