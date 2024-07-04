Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Ciaran Fitzpatrick has been speaking to a bereaved husband whose wife was killed by a drunk driver.

The husband of a mother of three from Bracknell who died in a drink-driving collision says his family has been dealt a life sentence following the crash.Benedicta Owusu Buabeng was hit by a man who was 1.5 times over the drink-driving limit after he left a Christmas Party in December 2022.

Solomon Amissah was jailed for 11 years after pleading guilty to death by dangerous driving.

Thames Valley Police says arrests for this conviction have increased by 7.5% in the past year.

Hundreds of people attended Benedicta’s funeral, a testament to the impact she had as a charity worker and mentor. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Benedicta's husband, Nana Kofi, says it has been difficult for him to even begin grieving as he has continued working and caring for his three children.

Nana hopes by speaking out about the impact of drink-driving - he can encourage others to think twice before doing the same.

Benedicta's husband Nana has a stark warning for people thinking about getting behind the wheel after drinking.

Nana Kofi said: "My world had crashed. She managed everything, not just for me but for the kids, her parents, everything.

"Emotionally, psychologically, we all relied on her, that’s how strong she was.

"Our 5-year-old is always having nightmares. It’s always tough when we walk by and there’s a red Kajar

"It’s always tough when the kids are trying to settle in life and piece together what happened to their mum.

"To those who would drink and drive, or even those who would drive carelessly, they may get 7–10 years, but they are also sentencing the family of the person who will be affected. We’ve been sentenced for life."

Solomon Amissah was going the wrong way down a dual carriageway in Bracknell, and was using his phone while driving an uninsured vehicle. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Thames Valley Police is urging anyone thinking of driving after having a drink during the Euros to plan ahead and not take the risk, so no more families are left without loved ones this Summer.

Det Con Joy Jarvis, Thames Valley Police Serious Collision Unit said: "It’s summer at the moment, so there are lots of summer events going on, BBQs, weddings, the Euros.

"I would say to drivers, before they get in a car, just make a plan. If you’re going to drink, arrange a taxi, have a designated driver.

"Don’t just have those one or two drinks and get into a car thinking you’ll be ok, you won’t be ok."

