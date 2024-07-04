Play Brightcove video

Lucy Warhurst has been out on a WetWheels boat which gives people with disabilities access to the ocean

An organisation in Hampshire is calling for increased awareness and support of Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

It follows the recent death of Rugby League legend and campaigner Rob Burrow.The MND Association in Portsmouth and South East Hampshire says not enough people know about the condition that affects the brain and nerves.

Adrenalin junkie Neil Bensley loves fast bikes and water-sports but an MND diagnosis in January has meant huge life changes.

Quadriplegic adventurer Geoff Holt wants to increase his fleet of accessible powerboats so more people can enjoy the water. Credit: ITV News Meridian

He said: "I started to get a weakness in my left leg and left arm and I thought it was due to an injury.

"The consultant said there was obviously something else more going wrong."

J ust two months ago he was still walking but now he uses a wheelchair and access to his much loved thrill-seeking leisure sports has become much harder.

Quadriplegic adventurer, Geoff Holt, set up his WetWheels charity to give people with disabilities access to the ocean on purpose-built accessible powerboats.He said: "I never lose sight of the freedom and independence that you get from being on the water and you only have to look at the faces when you put the accelerator down and you start to feel the spray and the wind in your face.

"I love sharing that with people who wouldn't otherwise get the opportunity to do that."He recently completed a record-breaking trip around the UK to help expand his fleet.

There are currently eight and WetWheels is trying to raise £1,000,000 for four more, so that even more people with disabilities can access the sea.

Rugby legend and MND campaigner Rob Burrow died at the beginning of June.

MND Association volunteer Sharon Lucas says it's important his message isn't forgotten.She said: "We need the awareness going and we need volunteers, two hours a week is fine, but we just need to continue."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...