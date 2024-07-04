More than a kilogram of cannabis has been seized during multiple police raids across Sussex.

Sussex Police’s West Sussex Community Investigation Team (CIT) specialises in organised crime and disrupting county drug lines.

The team carried out 11 warrants and searches at addresses in Arundel, Brighton, Crawley, Peacehaven and Shoreham on Wednesday 26 June.

More than a kilogram of cannabis was seized across the addresses and more than £60,000 in cash, weapons, class A drugs and vehicles.

Hundreds of police officers were involved in the operation to crack down on the importation of drugs from overseas. Credit: Sussex Police

Eight people were arrested in connection with the importation of cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cannabis. They have all been released on bail, pending further investigation.

Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said: “The day of action shows our robust stance on organised drug crime and the importance of CIT in reducing drug related harm in our communities.

“Our officers and staff worked extremely hard on the day to ensure arrests were made and key evidence was recovered on the day.

“CIT will investigate every warrant and do our best to charge suspects and put them before the courts.”

