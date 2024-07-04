Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Sally Simmonds spoke to the family about their experience.

A family whose toddler started choking on a cocktail sausage say an at-home device "saved his life".

When Charlie Campbell-Hills' son Edward, aged 2, got into difficulties, she first tried the conventional method of slapping him on the back, but without success.

The family from the New Forest in Hampshire had recently acquired an anti-choking kit, which managed to suck out the blockage on the second attempt.

Resuscitation Council UK, however, says it does not support the use of anti-choking devices as there is not enough research and evidence for their safety.

Charlie told ITV News Meridian it was a "terrifying" incident.

Edward's mum, Charlie Campbell-Hills said: "It was tea time before bath and bed, he didn't quite chew properly like a toddler sometimes does, he swallowed down a big chunk of sausage and stopped breathing.

"I immediately started backslaps, but it made no difference. I scooped him up, ran into the kitchen, grabbed the LifeVac, sat down on the floor with him and was able to dislodge it at the second attempt.

"It hit me afterwards, it was obviously very scary at the time, but you haven't got time to freak out or panic. After he was ok, I then realised quite how terrifying that was.

"He gave me a cuddle and then asked for some milk. It was me that was left a gibbering wreck afterwards, not Edward."

Tom had seen someone choking at his outdoor adventure centre and decided anti-choking devices could provide an extra safety net. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Edward's Dad, Tom Campbell-Hills said: "You don't want to think what could have happened.

"We're incredibly lucky that only a week before, after having introduced the choking device at work, I brought one back home."

The current advice to help a child who is choking is to give five sharp blows to the back, followed by five abdominal thrusts if the slaps do not work, and then to call 999 for help if they are still choking.

The device is placed over the mouth of the person choking and then pumped to suck the blockage out. Credit: LifeVac

Resuscitation Council UK said in a statement: "We do not support their use as there is insufficient research and evidence on the safety or effectiveness of these devices.

"We are concerned that these devices could delay established treatments for choking."

The government has also had to recall counterfeit anti-choking devices which "presented a risk of choking."

