Groups of teenagers have been caught on camera vandalising a historic medieval castle.

Wallingford Castle dates back to around 1067. It was saved from ruin in 2023 after a £300,000 grant from Historic England.

Within, five hours of the new security cameras were installed, they captured images of youths climbing on the castle wall and throwing previously restored stones off the top.

The new technology takes a series of still images. It was installed as the town council suspected vandalism was taking place.

Play Brightcove video

The Mayor of Wallingford told ITV News Meridian the costs to repair the damage will "most likely" place a burden on council taxes.

Mayor Dan Beauchamp said: "Those funds will have to come from somewhere, and being a small parish council, naturally it starts to look like it’s coming from the precept.

"It means an extra burden on people’s council taxes as well, most likely."

There are also concerns for the safety of those involved because some of the walls are very high, as well as worries over the preservation of the site, which the parish council is responsible for.

Mayor Dan Beauchamp has two children and says he hates the thought of other young people putting themselves in danger.

He continued: "We're trying to protect the site, we're trying to protect people's welfare. You know, this isn't about trying to criminalise anyone, we just really need to make people aware that we know you're not here for malicious intent but just be a little bit careful."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...