Police have launched an appeal after three men on motorcycles freed animals from their pens, started a fire and stole power tools from a farm.

Thames Valley Police has released images of individuals who could have important information about the burglary in Marsh Baldon, Oxfordshire.

The incident took place between 9:30pm and 10:30pm on 12 June, at Baldon Lane Farm.

It is believed the offenders arrived at the scene on motorcycles - one was red and white, the other two were blue and white.

It was reported they then left the scene, and used stolen wheelbarrows to transport the tools.

Investigating officer PC Sam Jenkins said: “We are appealing to anyone who may recognise these individuals in the image to get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.

“You can contact police by calling 101 or online quoting reference 43240276574.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...