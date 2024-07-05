The newly elected Green MP for Brighton Pavilion says she "can't wait to get stuck in" to her new role.

Siân Berry won with 55% of the vote meaning the party successfully defended its only seat before this election which had been held by former MP Caroline Lucas since 2010.

Following her win, Ms Berry said: "To every single person who has given me their time, granted me the privilege of their vote on the ballot paper, I will work every bit as hard to honour your vote as I did to win it."

The Greens have quadrupled their number of MPs in Westminster, winning four seats in the General Election. It's the most seats the party has gained in its history.

Ms Berry said she was "thrilled" to be joined by other Green MPs in parliament.

Siân Berry says the Green MPs will be a "force to be reckoned with" in parliament

She explained: "Our work begins today and I can't wait to get stuck in. Thank you all so much."

One of the roles of the Green party, Ms Berry said, is to act on the climate and nature emergency.

"We've got bills ready to go, we can bring those forwards very, very quickly into the new parliament.

"If they're not on Labour's priority list, they are on ours and we will be working on that," she said.

Looking at the national picture, she added: "Looking around the country, the seats that we've won, people around the country can see now that if they want a Green MP, they can vote for it and we can win."

