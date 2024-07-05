Penny Mordaunt loses Portsmouth North to Labour as Tory losses mount

Penny Mordaunt has lost her Portsmouth North seat as Labour continue to make gains in the South.

The former MP and Leader of the House of Commons was 700 votes behind Labour's Amanda Martin.

Penny Mordaunt had a majority of 15,780 in 2019, when she received more than 28,000 votes.

But a swing of 18.12% to Labour meant it wasn't enough this year, when she received just 13,715 votes.

The Reform UK candidate, Melvyn Todd, received 8,501 votes.

Elected in the Portsmouth North constituency in 2010, one of her first claims to fame was an appearance on reality TV diving show Splash in 2014.

Ms Mordaunt – a former magician’s assistant – went viral for carrying two heavy swords at the King’s coronation, dressed in a custom-made teal outfit with a matching cape and headband with gold feather embroidery.

As Lord President of the Council, she was responsible for bearing the Sword of State and presenting the Jewelled Sword of Offering to Charles – the first time the duty had been carried out by a woman.

She was hailed as stealing the show, and later disclosed she did press-ups in preparation and practised with weighted replicas.

The Navy reservist became an MP in 2010 and was made the UK’s first female defence secretary in 2019, but was bumped from the role into more junior positions by Boris Johnson after 85 days in a reshuffle.

