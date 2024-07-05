Three pygmy goats, stolen from a farm in Hailsham, have been returned to their owners.

The baby goats were reported stolen on Monday (1 July), having disappeared from the farm overnight.

Sussex Police’s Rural Crime Team launched and investigation and all three goats were found abandoned in a field off Stonehurst Lane in Uckfield on Thursday night (4 July).

Police officers reunite the three baby goats with their owner. Credit: Sussex Police

Their ear tags had been removed, causing minor injuries, but were otherwise unharmed.

They are believed to have been left at some point between 6.30pm and 9.30pm.

The goats’ owner, Paul Koc, said: “We want to thank everyone who shared on social media, the press who broadcast the story and Sussex Police for their work on the investigation.“

"We’re so pleased they have been returned, it means so much to us and especially my daughter.“

"We now want to find out who the culprits are, so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

Owner Paul Koc, relieved to be reunited with his pet pygmy goats. Credit: Sussex Police

Sergeant Tom Carter, from the Rural Crime Team, said: “This has been an extremely distressing time for this family and we recognise the impact animal theft has on victims.“

"That is why we take all reports of this nature extremely seriously, and will investigate all reasonable lines of enquiry.“

Anyone who saw anything suspicious around this time, or has any information that could help, is asked to contact police online or via 101.

