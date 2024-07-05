A woman in her 70s has died after she was hit by a van.

The collision happened just after midday on Thursday (4 July) in Folkestone.

A white Ford Transit van had been exiting the Beach Street car park into Harbour Street.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where she later died.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating the collision and are appealing for anyone who witnessed it to contact the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk

They also want any dashcam or CCTV footage taken in the area at the time of the incident.

