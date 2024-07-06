Dog causes major kitchen fire in Oxfordshire
Fire investigators believe a dog is responsible for a fire that destroyed a kitchen.
Crews were called to reports of a house fire in the Smith's estate area of Witney, Oxfordshire.
A substantial amount of damage has been caused to the property.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The cause as it happens is believed to be a dog accidentally turning on the hob where a chip pan unit was located."
On arrival crews were faced with a fire in the kitchen.
Neighbours rescued a dog that was inside and gave it CPR.
The dog was taken to a vets and put on oxygen and should recover.
Fortunately for the owner, most of the bedroom doors were closed and protected the rooms from additional smoke damage.
