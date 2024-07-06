Fire investigators believe a dog is responsible for a fire that destroyed a kitchen.

Crews were called to reports of a house fire in the Smith's estate area of Witney, Oxfordshire.

A substantial amount of damage has been caused to the property.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The cause as it happens is believed to be a dog accidentally turning on the hob where a chip pan unit was located."

The fire is believed to have started where a chip pan was located. Credit: Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service.

On arrival crews were faced with a fire in the kitchen.

Neighbours rescued a dog that was inside and gave it CPR.

The dog was taken to a vets and put on oxygen and should recover.

Fortunately for the owner, most of the bedroom doors were closed and protected the rooms from additional smoke damage.

