A fire at a waste processing unit in Portsmouth led to the closure of a major motorway.

Firefighters were called to TJ Waste & Recycling in Tipner at around 6.30am on Saturday, July 6.

The blaze sent thick black smoke across the M275, leading police to close the motorway in both directions.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit reopened the motorway at around 8.30am with a reduced speed limit of 50mph.

Hampshire Roads Policing unit said: "The earlier closure of the M275 has now been lifted.

"Both carriageways are open and are running with a reduced speed limit of 50mph."We'd like to thank you for your patience whilst we dealt with this incident. Please take care and enjoy the rest of your day."

