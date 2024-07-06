A fishing company must pay more than £100,000 after a highly modified boat capsized off the Sussex coast, causing the deaths of two people onboard.

Laura D Fishing Ltd., a company operating fishing vessels from Brixham, has pleaded guilty to failing to take all reasonable steps to ensure that a vessel was operated in a safe manner.

On 21 November, 2020, Robert Morley, Adam Harper and David Bickerstaff were onboard the Joanna C, five miles south of Newhaven, when the vessel’s gear snagged on the seabed.

The vessel’s lack of stability meant it could not recover, causing the Joanna C to rapidly sink.

Out of the three crew members, only Mr Bickerstaff survived.

The Joanna C capsized off the Sussex coast killing two men onboard. Credit: Marine Accident Investigation Branch.

Prior to the incident, Joanna C, owned by Laura D Fishing, had undergone a major refit in 2019, including the addition of a whaleback, extension of the wheelhouse and fitting raised bulwarks.

These, along with other modifications, affected the stability of the vessel.

Vessel modifications should only be carried out following consultation with, and approval of the Marine and Coastguard Agency.

West Hampshire Magistrates Court hear that extensive changes made to Joanna C, not approved by the MCA, made it significantly non-compliant with the minimum standards of stability.

The vessel continued commercial operations however, without considering the impact and risks of the modifications.

Joanna C, owned by Laura D Fishing, had undergone a major refit in 2019. Credit: Marine Accident Investigtion Branch

Laura D Fishing Ltd. was fined £36,000, and ordered to pay £69,284 in costs and a £190 surcharge.

The MCA is reminding vessel owners that their vessels must meet the required safety standards despite changes made, to avoid incidents like this happening.

Mark Cam, Senior Investigator with the MCA, said: “This is a tragic reminder that modifications to vessels should be planned and their effects on the vessel’s stability properly investigated using appropriate professionals.

"Companies are responsible for providing a safe place of work for their employees, wherever that may be.

"The court has found that Laura D Fishing Ltd. did not take all reasonable steps to operate the Joanna C in a safe manner and this led to the deaths of Adam and Robert."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...