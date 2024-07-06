A family has paid tribute to a man who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run collision in Hastings.

Russell Ward, who was 65, was crossing Priory Road when he was struck by a motorcycle which failed to stop.

It happened at around 1pm on Sunday 5 May, 2024.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The hit-and-run collision happened on Priory Road, Hastings. Credit: Google maps.

Now, on the two-month anniversary of death, Mr Ward's sister Nicki said:

"Our Big Brother, always had an appropriate or risqué joke for any occasion.

"With old fashioned values, a real man's man, who understood and protected a lady’s honour.

"Russell was a keen sportsman and a team player.

"He had great knowledge of sports trivia and had an outstanding memory for musical scores and never forgot a melody once he had played it.

"Food was important to my big brother.

"We enjoyed replicating our traditional family recipes.

"He invited me to eat with him often.

"I will always miss him."

Jordan Stillwell, 22, from Hastings is wanted in connection with the incident. Credit: Sussex Police.

A £500 reward is being offered as detectives continue to search for 22-year-old Jordan Stillwell from Hastings, who is wanted in connection with the incident.

He is white, about 5’8”, of medium build, with blue eyes, and dark ginger hair and facial hair.

The reward – valid for three months – is being offered for new information that directly leads to the arrest of Stillwell.

Anyone who sees him or has any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to dial 999, quoting Operation Cronus.

20-year-old Reuben Nelson, also from Hastings, was previously circulated as wanted but has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

He has been released on conditional bail as enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Karrie Bohanna said: "We know that Stillwell has links to the Hastings and Eastbourne areas, and we’re urging anyone who sees him or knows where he could be to please contact us.

"Do not put yourself at risk by covering for him in any way.

"This is an extremely serious offence which resulted in the tragic loss of a member of the community, and we will not stop in our efforts to locate those responsible and bring justice for the victim’s family."