A 25-year old man has died after the car he was driving collided with a pick-up truck on the A33 in Hampshire.

Police were called to the scene in Kings Worthy just before 10pm on Friday, July 5.

It was reported that the car, a silver Vauxhall Corsa, had been travelling on the southbound side of the carriageway when it crossed the central reservation and collided with a pick-up truck on the northbound carriageway. A police spokesman said that despite the best efforts of emergency services the driver of the Corsa, a 25-year-old man from Kings Worthy, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.His next of kin have been informed.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been passing through the area around the time of the incident and saw what happened or the moments leading up to it.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage.